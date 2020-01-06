Global  

Deutsche Telekom and Nokia join exodus from Mobile World Congress

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom became the latest big name companies to pull out of this month's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak, adding to the likelihood the event could be scrapped.
News video: Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows

Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows 01:20

 Organizers of the Singapore Air Show and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona have scrambled to respond after big names pulled out of the events due to the coronavirus. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Exclusive: Fearing Huawei curbs, Deutsche Telekom tells Nokia to shape up

Deutsche Telekom has told supplier Nokia it must improve its products and service to win business installing the German group's 5G wireless networks in Europe,...
Reuters

Britain's BT pulls out of Mobile World Congress

Britain's biggest telecoms group BT said on Wednesday it was pulling out of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Reuters

