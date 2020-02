Scientists have reported that a microscopic parasite known as Henneguya salminicola has no mitochondrial genome. Therefore, it's the only animal ever discovered with no ability to breathe.The post Scientists Find the First Animal That Doesn’t Breathe appeared first on ExtremeTech.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Builder shocked after finding 14ft long python in digger bucket in Thailand Builders were stunned after a 14ft long python slithered into their digger. Tanu Yansungnoen, 45, was clearing farmland yesterday (February 24) afternoon, in Chachoengsao, eastern Thailand, when he.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:58Published 15 hours ago Scientists discover parasite blobs that do not breathe WASHINGTON — The Henneguya salminicola is a species of parasitic blob that lives inside and feeds on the flesh of fish. The creature is the first multicell animal discovered that does not breathe,.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:27Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Scientists discover the first-known animal that doesn't need oxygen to survive H. salminicola, a common salmon parasite, is the first animal found in the wild to not have mitochondrial DNA, which is required for respiration.

USATODAY.com 13 hours ago





Tweets about this