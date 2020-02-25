Global  

Scientists Find the First Animal That Doesn’t Breathe

ExtremeTech Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Scientists Find the First Animal That Doesn’t BreatheScientists have reported that a microscopic parasite known as Henneguya salminicola has no mitochondrial genome. Therefore, it's the only animal ever discovered with no ability to breathe.

News video: Scientists discover fish parasites that do not breathe: study

Scientists discover fish parasites that do not breathe: study 01:10

 The Henneguya salminicola is the first multicellular animal discovered that does not breathe.

Scientists discover the first-known animal that doesn't need oxygen to survive

H. salminicola, a common salmon parasite, is the first animal found in the wild to not have mitochondrial DNA, which is required for respiration.
USATODAY.com


