Here's the exact $54 billion bailout plan that airlines are demanding of the US government as coronavirus wreaks havoc on the industry (AAL, UAL, DAL)
Monday, 16 March 2020 () · *Airlines for America, which represents the largest US passenger and cargo airlines, released details of its proposed industry bailout on Monday. *
· *The group is asking for $29 billion in grants and another $25 billion in loans, in addition to tax relief from the government. *
· *Airlines have been all-but-decimated as...
Major airlines sought a U.S. government bailout of more than $50 billion as the White House urgently worked on drafting a financial assistance package in the wake of the steep falloff in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CBS's "Face the Nation" program the administration would discuss "a number of new proposals" for the airlines with U.S. lawmakers this week. This report..