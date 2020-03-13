Here's the exact $54 billion bailout plan that airlines are demanding of the US government as coronavirus wreaks havoc on the industry (AAL, UAL, DAL)

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

· *Airlines for America, which represents the largest US passenger and cargo airlines, released details of its proposed industry bailout on Monday. *

· *The group is asking for $29 billion in grants and another $25 billion in loans, in addition to tax relief from the

· *Airlines have been all-but-decimated as... · *Airlines for America, which represents the largest US passenger and cargo airlines, released details of its proposed industry bailout on Monday. *· *The group is asking for $29 billion in grants and another $25 billion in loans, in addition to tax relief from the government . *· *Airlines have been all-but-decimated as 👓 View full article

