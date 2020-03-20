Global  

Donald Trump's White House launches Coronavirus (COVID-19) Roku channel

betanews Friday, 20 March 2020
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is everywhere -- both figuratively and literally. The virus is on all of Earth's continents (with the exception of Antarctica), and it is also dominating the media. Quite frankly, it is hard to turn on the TV, listen to the radio, or surf the web without being bombarded with gloomy virus news. With all of that said, the last thing we need is a TV channel dedicated to Coronavirus, but here we are. Actually, this one is rather good, as it is an official Roku channel from The White House. Regardless of how you feel about President… [Continue Reading]
News video: 'You're a terrible reporter': Trump to journalist on coronavirus

'You're a terrible reporter': Trump to journalist on coronavirus 02:15

 U.S. President Donald Trump during a White House coronavirus task force news conference on Friday accused a reporter of being sensationalist for asking about Trump's message to the American public, adding "you're a terrible reporter."

