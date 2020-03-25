Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > CBS All Access is offering a free one-month trial, just in time to binge Star Trek: Picard

CBS All Access is offering a free one-month trial, just in time to binge Star Trek: Picard

The Verge Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
CBS All Access is offering a free one-month trial, just in time to binge Star Trek: PicardImage: CBS

The first season of Star Trek: Picard is coming to an end on March 26th, and to celebrate, CBS is offering a free month-long trial (instead of the usual seven days) of CBS All Access to allow viewers to watch the whole season.

The month-long trial doesn’t just give access to Picard, though; it’ll give viewers free access to the entire CBS All Access catalog, which includes every Star Trek show ever made (including CBS All Access exclusive Star Trek: Discovery), Cheers, CSI, CSI: Miami, Frasier, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, all of the NCIS shows, Survivor, The Twilight Zone, Twin Peaks, and more. You’ll also get access to live CBS broadcasts from your local station.



Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WIRED - Published < > Embed
News video: Every Star Trek: Picard Easter Egg Explained

Every Star Trek: Picard Easter Egg Explained 41:20

 Star Trek: Picard's Michael Chabon and Akiva Goldsman reveal some of the show's greatest secrets and easter eggs. Akiva and Michael break down the return of the Captain Picard Day sign, the numerous references to The Gorn, and the newest implementation of Vasquez Rocks. You can watch Star Trek:...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Star Trek Picard S01E10 Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2 - Clip [Video]

Star Trek Picard S01E10 Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2 - Clip

Star Trek Picard S01E10 Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2 - Clip

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:29Published
Adobe offers students free access to Creative Cloud services [Video]

Adobe offers students free access to Creative Cloud services

As many teachers and students across the U.S. continue to quarantine themselves without access to a lot of classroom resources. computer software company Adobe is offering free, temporary remote access..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Free month of CBS All Access during virus lockdown

Ahead of the season finale of "Star Trek: Picard," the actor said you can get a free month of the streaming service in the U.S. with the code: GIFT.
CBS News Also reported by •engadget9to5Toys

Patrick Stewart talks stepping back into the "Star Trek" universe

Sir Patrick Stewart is returning as Captain Jean Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" after nearly two decades. Stewart first played Picard in 1987,...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.