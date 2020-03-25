CBS All Access is offering a free one-month trial, just in time to binge Star Trek: Picard
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Image: CBS
The first season of Star Trek: Picard is coming to an end on March 26th, and to celebrate, CBS is offering a free month-long trial (instead of the usual seven days) of CBS All Access to allow viewers to watch the whole season.
The month-long trial doesn’t just give access to Picard, though; it’ll give viewers free access to the entire CBS All Access catalog, which includes every Star Trek show ever made (including CBS All Access exclusive Star Trek: Discovery), Cheers, CSI, CSI: Miami, Frasier, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, all of the NCIS shows, Survivor, The Twilight Zone, Twin Peaks, and more. You’ll also get access to live CBS broadcasts from your local station.
Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today...
Star Trek: Picard's Michael Chabon and Akiva Goldsman reveal some of the show's greatest secrets and easter eggs. Akiva and Michael break down the return of the Captain Picard Day sign, the numerous references to The Gorn, and the newest implementation of Vasquez Rocks. You can watch Star Trek:...
As many teachers and students across the U.S. continue to quarantine themselves without access to a lot of classroom resources. computer software company Adobe is offering free, temporary remote access..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:20Published