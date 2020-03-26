A Wall Street analyst says cloud software giants like Salesforce, Microsoft and ServiceNow may have an edge in tech's coronavirus downturn (CRM, MSFT, NOW)
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () · *Cloud software companies, such as Salesforce, Microsoft and ServiceNow, which rely on subscriptions, instead of license contracts, will likely suffer a softer blow in the current downturn, compared to companies that depend on licenses, a Wall Street analyst said Thursday.*
· *That's because cloud software makers will...