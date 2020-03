Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

· Instacart workers are set to strike on Monday, demanding provisions like hazard pay and safety equipment as they face risks from the coronavirus.

· The grocery-company met some of their demands, like providing hand sanitizer, but requests for hazard pay of an additional $5 per order went unaddressed.

