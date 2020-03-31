New York City has opened a human rights probe into Amazon's firing of a warehouse worker who led a strike against the company over coronavirus safety concerns (AMZN)
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () · New York City's human rights commissioner has opened an investigation into Amazon's firing of a warehouse worker the same day he participated in a strike against the company, a spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.
· Amazon fired the employee, Chris Smalls, Monday evening after he had helped organize a walkout earlier...
New York City hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, with beds in high demand. Central Park’s East Meadow has been dramatically converted into an emergency field hospital to increase capacity. CBS2’s Reena Roy reports.
