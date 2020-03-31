New York City has opened a human rights probe into Amazon's firing of a warehouse worker who led a strike against the company over coronavirus safety concerns (AMZN) Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· New York City's human rights commissioner has opened an investigation into Amazon's firing of a warehouse worker the same day he participated in a strike against the company, a spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

· Amazon fired the employee, Chris Smalls, Monday evening after he had helped organize a walkout earlier

