Bill Gates says we need a nationwide shutdown for at least 10 more weeks to fight coronavirus: 'The window for making important decisions hasn't closed'

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

· Bill Gates estimates the US needs at least 10 more weeks of nationwide shutdown to minimize the human and economic toll of coronavirus.

· "The window for making important decisions hasn't closed," he argues in a new Washington Post op-ed.

· Gates also thinks we can get a vaccine in less than 18 months, which would be the... · Bill Gates estimates the US needs at least 10 more weeks of nationwide shutdown to minimize the human and economic toll of coronavirus.· "The window for making important decisions hasn't closed," he argues in a new Washington Post op-ed.· Gates also thinks we can get a vaccine in less than 18 months, which would be the 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

-1331 seconds ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Bill Gates: We Need Shutdown For 10 More Weeks 00:33 Jack Taylor/Getty Images Bill Gates estimates the US needs at least 10 more weeks of nationwide shutdown to minimize the human and economic toll of coronavirus. "The window for making important decisions hasn't closed," he argues in a new Washington Post op-ed. Gates also thinks we can get a vaccine...