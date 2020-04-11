Global  

Players Use ‘Animal Crossing’ To Protest, So China Wants To Ban The Game

Saturday, 11 April 2020
Hong Kong protestors are using the famous ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizon’ game to stand against President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government. In response, the government has removed the Nintendo Switch game listing from China’s prominent eCommerce sites. For those of you who are unaware, Animal Crossing: New Horizon is a game where players live […]

The post Players Use ‘Animal Crossing’ To Protest, So China Wants To Ban The Game appeared first on Fossbytes.
