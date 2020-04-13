Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has informally reasserted control during the coronavirus crisis, The New York Times reports
Monday, 13 April 2020 () · Bob Iger stepped down as Disney CEO in February and transitioned into a new role as executive chairman to focus on the company's "creative endeavors," with former Disney parks chairman Bob Chapek replacing him as CEO.
· But Iger has "effectively returned to running the company" in recent weeks amid the coronavirus crisis,...
While Bob Iger stepped down from his role of Disney CEO in February, he’s still very much involved in the company. According to Business Insider, Iger is an executive chairman focusing on the company’s “Creative endeavors.” But during the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reported Iger...
