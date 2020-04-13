Global  

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has informally reasserted control during the coronavirus crisis, The New York Times reports

Business Insider Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has informally reasserted control during the coronavirus crisis, The New York Times reports· Bob Iger stepped down as Disney CEO in February and transitioned into a new role as executive chairman to focus on the company's "creative endeavors," with former Disney parks chairman Bob Chapek replacing him as CEO.
· But Iger has "effectively returned to running the company" in recent weeks amid the coronavirus crisis,...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Plays More Active Role In Helping Disney During COVID-19 Pandemic

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Plays More Active Role In Helping Disney During COVID-19 Pandemic 00:31

 While Bob Iger stepped down from his role of Disney CEO in February, he’s still very much involved in the company. According to Business Insider, Iger is an executive chairman focusing on the company’s “Creative endeavors.” But during the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reported Iger...

