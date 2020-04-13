Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has informally reasserted control during the coronavirus crisis, The New York Times reports

· Bob Iger stepped down as Disney CEO in February and transitioned into a new role as executive chairman to focus on the company's "creative endeavors," with former Disney parks chairman Bob Chapek replacing him as CEO.

· Bob Iger stepped down as Disney CEO in February and transitioned into a new role as executive chairman to focus on the company's "creative endeavors," with former Disney parks chairman Bob Chapek replacing him as CEO.
· But Iger has "effectively returned to running the company" in recent weeks amid the coronavirus crisis,



Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published -366 seconds ago Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Plays More Active Role In Helping Disney During COVID-19 Pandemic