Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Bill Gates shares the 5 key innovations that are crucial to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates shares the 5 key innovations that are crucial to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic

Business Insider Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Bill Gates shares the 5 key innovations that are crucial to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic· · Bill Gates just laid out what needs to happen to halt the coronavirus pandemic.
· Gates says we need innovations in areas like treatments, vaccines, and testing.
· "The coronavirus pandemic pits all of humanity against the virus," Gates said in his blog post. "This is like a world war, except in this case, we're...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Coronavirus Pandemic Won’t Stop Macy’s Fourth Of July Fireworks, De Blasio Says ‘The Show Will Go On’

Coronavirus Pandemic Won’t Stop Macy’s Fourth Of July Fireworks, De Blasio Says ‘The Show Will Go On’ 01:01

 The show will go on. That's the message from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said New York City's annual, iconic Fourth of July celebration will go forward with fireworks. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kcalp13

Jengiz RT @businessinsider: Bill Gates shares the 5 key innovations that are crucial to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Y1FVQkUpET 11 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Bill Gates shares the 5 key innovations that are crucial to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Y1FVQkUpET 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.