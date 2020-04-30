There's now an easy way to transfer your photos and videos from Facebook to Google Photos — here's how (FB, GOOGL, GOOG)



Recent related videos from verified sources Walled Gardens Are Winning The Pandemic: 4C’s Goldman



CHICAGO - If the coronavirus pandemic was killing businesses, nobody told the big tech platforms. In Q1 results posted this week, Facebook reported returning "stability" in advertising revenue after.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:04 Published 3 hours ago A man's daily exercises have become social media hit



A man shares his daily exercise regime with 70,000 strangers despite lockdown rules - after videos of his walks became a surprise social media video hit.Tim Lindon, 41, runs the Facebook page for his.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Facebook’s new tool makes it easy to transfer photos and videos to Google Photos Image: Facebook Facebook is rolling out a new tool today allowing users in the US and Canada to transfer their photos and videos to Google Photos. The tool...

The Verge 5 hours ago



Facebook now allows users in the U.S. & Canada to export photos and videos to Google Photos Facebook is today rolling out a tool that will allow users in the U.S. and Canada to export their Facebook photos and videos to Google Photos. This data...

TechCrunch 44 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this