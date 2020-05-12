How to reach top influencers via Instagram direct message and actually get a response, according to a CEO who used it to land TikTok star clients like Addison Rae and Alex Warren
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
· Unlike LinkedIn or Twitter, on Instagram users can direct message anyone – no matter how famous they are.
· Business Insider spoke to Chris Vaccarino, the founder and CEO of the influencer-focused e-commerce company Fanjoy, on his tips for reaching influencers via Instagram DM.
· Messaging on Instagram is a main way the...