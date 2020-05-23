'We are a go': SpaceX just cleared 2 huge hurdles toward its first rocket launch of NASA astronauts into space next week
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () · SpaceX is preparing to launch its first people into orbit on Wednesday using a new Crew Dragon spaceship.
· NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will pilot the commercial mission, called Demo-2.
· But the rocket company, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, first needed to test-fire its rocket and get permission from NASA...
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken showed up in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday, a week out from becoming the first U.S. astronauts to go
