'We are a go': SpaceX just cleared 2 huge hurdles toward its first rocket launch of NASA astronauts into space next week

Business Insider Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
'We are a go': SpaceX just cleared 2 huge hurdles toward its first rocket launch of NASA astronauts into space next week· SpaceX is preparing to launch its first people into orbit on Wednesday using a new Crew Dragon spaceship.
· NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will pilot the commercial mission, called Demo-2.
· But the rocket company, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, first needed to test-fire its rocket and get permission from NASA...
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Virgin Orbit Plans First Rocket Launch from ‘Cosmic Girl’ This Weekend

Virgin Orbit Plans First Rocket Launch from ‘Cosmic Girl’ This Weekend 01:02

 The launch window for Virgin Orbit’s first orbital test flight for LauncherOne will start this weekend, which will be the first time the orbital rocket will ignite its engine in mid-air.

Ready For Blast-Off! [Video]

Ready For Blast-Off!

It is the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years and under normal circumstances, a history-making moment like this would lead to huge crowds along the beaches and roads of Florida's Space..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:09Published
NASA, SpaceX Urge Spectators To Stay Away From First Astronaut Launch In 9 Years [Video]

NASA, SpaceX Urge Spectators To Stay Away From First Astronaut Launch In 9 Years

It is the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years and under normal circumstances, a history making moment like this would lead to huge crowds along the beaches and roads of Florida’s Space..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published

SpaceX crewed mission is a 'go' for launch next week

The historic launch that would take NASA astronauts to the ISS from US soil has been cleared for launch next week despite the coronavirus pandemic and the...
engadget

Here's What Astronauts Will Do On SpaceX's First Crewed Mission

Here's What Astronauts Will Do On SpaceX's First Crewed MissionWatch VideoNASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken showed up in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday, a week out from becoming the first U.S. astronauts to go...
Newsy Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphHindu

