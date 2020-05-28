Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus News: CDC Says Half Of COVID-19 Antibody Tests Inaccurate

Fossbytes Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
In the latest Coronavirus news update, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently informed the public that half of the COVID-19 antibody tests could be inaccurate. Authorities and health workers have been using Serologic tests (looking for antibodies in the blood) to differentiate between infected and non-infected Coronavirus patients. The antibody test […]

The post Coronavirus News: CDC Says Half Of COVID-19 Antibody Tests Inaccurate appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Antibody Tests Shouldn’t Determine Who Can Return to Work, Warns CDC

Antibody Tests Shouldn’t Determine Who Can Return to Work, Warns CDC 00:46

 The CDC cautions over results of antibody tests for COVID-19, saying it should not determine factors like if someone should return to the workplace. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Related videos from verified sources

More businesses tacking on surcharges [Video]

More businesses tacking on surcharges

The cost for a lot of services and products are going up, and people aren't happy about it. American Express found 86% of customers would spend their money elsewhere if they were surcharged.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published
2 More Pasadena Whole Foods Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

2 More Pasadena Whole Foods Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two more employees at the same Whole Foods store in Pasadena where a worker died of coronavirus have tested positive for the disease, according to a report.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

CDC Says Virus Antibody Tests Can Be Inaccurate Nearly Half The Time

CDC Says Virus Antibody Tests Can Be Inaccurate Nearly Half The TimeWatch VideoThe CDC says COVID-19 antibody tests could be inaccurate nearly half the time. The agency says the tests, also known as serological tests, help...
Newsy

New government guidance raises doubt about the accuracy of coronavirus antibody tests

The CDC says the COVID-19 antibody tests, used to determine if people have been infected in the past, could be wrong up to half the time. It recommends they not...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

frobbins5

Frank Robbins Covid-19 antibody tests are wrong up to half the time, CDC says https://t.co/WN6uq4nJZ5 1 hour ago

centorduck

I. DaKnow 🌹 RT @KATUNews: Antibody tests for COVID-19 are wrong half the time, CDC says https://t.co/IiFGDo6e7v https://t.co/b6zudFKjnb 2 hours ago

KAMRLocal4News

KAMR Local 4 News Study says the coronavirus pandemic is not under control in nearly half of all states https://t.co/B6Ft0xvll9 7 hours ago

StrayFM

strayfm NEWS: Around half of schools in North Yorkshire are expected to re-open to some year groups next week. The chief e… https://t.co/CBRetge6mQ 9 hours ago

fossbytes14

Fossbytes @CDCgov recommends testing twice to get accurate results!! https://t.co/YrrpM6CFYi 9 hours ago

Adrixan

Peter Aufner Bad news for #COVID19 antibody tests https://t.co/nbFXw6thsi 9 hours ago

TurekAndrew

Andrew Turek Antibody tests for COVID-19 are wrong half the time, CDC says https://t.co/cOALsaNcd7 What a load of shite! #coronascam #coronascambytngovt 10 hours ago

R_ZenBo

R🌊ZenBo ʕ º ᴥ ºʔ 🇺🇸 Half of coronavirus antibody test results are wrong, CDC says https://t.co/LAgMjFvw4c 12 hours ago