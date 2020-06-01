Global  

Home Depot takes up to 40% off tools from RYOBI, DEWALT, more for today only

9to5Toys Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers *up to 40% off* tools from DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the RYOBI 4-tool Como Kit for *$199*. As a comparison, there’s over $450 worth of original value here but you would typically pay $300 for this bundle. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. This bundle includes a drill and driver, plus a grinder, and an LED flashlight. You’ll also receive two 18V batteries and a wall charger. If you’re thinking about tackling projects around the house this summer, RYOBI’s 4-tool bundle includes everything you need to take on basic tasks. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s Home Depot sale.

