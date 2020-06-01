Home Depot takes up to 40% off tools from RYOBI, DEWALT, more for today only
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers *up to 40% off* tools from DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the RYOBI 4-tool Como Kit for *$199*. As a comparison, there’s over $450 worth of original value here but you would typically pay $300 for this bundle. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. This bundle includes a drill and driver, plus a grinder, and an LED flashlight. You’ll also receive two 18V batteries and a wall charger. If you’re thinking about tackling projects around the house this summer, RYOBI’s 4-tool bundle includes everything you need to take on basic tasks. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s Home Depot sale.
more…
The post Home Depot takes up to 40% off tools from RYOBI, DEWALT, more for today only appeared first on 9to5Toys.
During times of crisis, we are relying on essential retailers to remain open and provide critical supplies. That’s exactly what The Home Depot is doing. And good news for job seekers! The world’s largest home improvement retailer is building its workforce – adding hundreds of jobs in our area...
In times like these, it can be hard to tell which way is up and which way is down with the current economic climate. But real estate is still going strong! Missy Buttrum with My Team Bliss joins us to..