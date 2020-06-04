Global  

Bill Gates said it's hard to deny vaccine conspiracy theories involving him because they're 'so stupid'

Thursday, 4 June 2020
Bill Gates said it's hard to deny vaccine conspiracy theories involving him because they're 'so stupid'· Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said in a call with reporters Wednesday that it's "almost hard to deny" the conspiracy theories surrounding him and vaccines "because it's so stupid."
· Misinformation has been circulating in recent weeks falsely claiming that Gates is behind a plot to use vaccines to implant microchips...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Global vaccine summit raises over eight billion dollars in research funds

Global vaccine summit raises over eight billion dollars in research funds 01:33

 Boris Johnson and Bill Gates speak at the Gavi vaccine alliance summit which has raised over eight billion dollars to help fund research into finding a Covid-19 vaccine. Mr Johnson said that together, the leaders would fulfil "the greatest shared endeavour of our lifetime, the triumph of humanity...

