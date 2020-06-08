Google Maps adds new COVID-19 alerts as more cities reopen

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge



Google is continuing to build more helpful new features into Google Maps to assist people trying to navigate around cities that have begun emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. When you look for public transit directions, you’ll now see “relevant alerts” from transit agencies about mandatory precautions you’ll need to take — such as wearing a face covering. And if a public transit line is temporarily



Image: Google



Maps is making it easier to see how crowded a train station usually is, but since that historical data might not necessarily apply right now, you’ve still got the option of viewing live data for “crowdedness.”



