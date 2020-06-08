Global  

Google Maps adds new COVID-19 alerts as more cities reopen

The Verge Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Google Maps adds new COVID-19 alerts as more cities reopen

Google is continuing to build more helpful new features into Google Maps to assist people trying to navigate around cities that have begun emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. When you look for public transit directions, you’ll now see “relevant alerts” from transit agencies about mandatory precautions you’ll need to take — such as wearing a face covering. And if a public transit line is temporarily suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 response, you’ll hopefully get a heads-up about that, too.

Image: Google

Maps is making it easier to see how crowded a train station usually is, but since that historical data might not necessarily apply right now, you’ve still got the option of viewing live data for “crowdedness.”

