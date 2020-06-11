Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Unlocked now $300 off in today’s Gold Box Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone for *$1,099.99 shipped*. Regularly $1,400, like it fetches at B&H and Best Buy, today’s deal is $300 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is a 5G handset with 128GB of storage ready for the latest standards with some serious camera technology on-board. That includes single take AI, 3D depth sensing, and 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away “that look like they were taken from 3-feet away.” Plus, an “Ultra Bright Night Mode” captures pro-quality photos and video with no flash on low light situations. Other features include a 6.9-inch Infinity-O display and compatibility with major U.S. carriers including AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile, plus select prepaid carriers. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to swing by our Galaxy S20 buyer’s guide. More details below. more…



The post Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Unlocked now $300 off in today’s Gold Box appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

