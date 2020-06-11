Global  

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Unlocked now $300 off in today’s Gold Box

9to5Toys Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone for *$1,099.99 shipped*. Regularly $1,400, like it fetches at B&H and Best Buy, today’s deal is $300 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is a 5G handset with 128GB of storage ready for the latest standards with some serious camera technology on-board. That includes single take AI, 3D depth sensing, and 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away “that look like they were taken from 3-feet away.” Plus, an “Ultra Bright Night Mode” captures pro-quality photos and video with no flash on low light situations. Other features include a 6.9-inch Infinity-O display and compatibility with major U.S. carriers including AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile, plus select prepaid carriers. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to swing by our Galaxy S20 buyer’s guide. More details below. more…

