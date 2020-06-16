ALDO’s Summer Sale is live with up to 50% off sandals, boots, more Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The ALDO Summer Sale takes up to *50% off* select styles of sandals, boots, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $70 or more. For men, the Bramber Dress Boots are a standout from this sale. They’re currently on sale for *$80* and originally were priced at $120. These boots are great for work events with dress pants or styled with jeans on the weekends. You can choose from two color options and it has a cushioned insole for additional comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.



