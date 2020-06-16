Global  

ALDO’s Summer Sale is live with up to 50% off sandals, boots, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
The ALDO Summer Sale takes up to *50% off* select styles of sandals, boots, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $70 or more. For men, the Bramber Dress Boots are a standout from this sale. They’re currently on sale for *$80* and originally were priced at $120. These boots are great for work events with dress pants or styled  with jeans on the weekends. You can choose from two color options and it has a cushioned insole for additional comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The post ALDO’s Summer Sale is live with up to 50% off sandals, boots, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
