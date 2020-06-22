Apple just unveiled the next version of its iPhone software, iOS 14. Here are the biggest changes coming to your iPhone this fall. (AAPL)
Monday, 22 June 2020 () · Apple on Monday unveiled iOS 14, the latest version of its iPhone software.
· The new software, which will likely arrive this fall, includes major changes to the iPhone's home screen and the ability to unlock and start your car using your iPhone.
· Apple is also adding a new Translate app for live conversation...
