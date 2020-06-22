Global  

Business Insider Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Apple just unveiled the next version of its iPhone software, iOS 14. Here are the biggest changes coming to your iPhone this fall. (AAPL)· Apple on Monday unveiled iOS 14, the latest version of its iPhone software. 
· The new software, which will likely arrive this fall, includes major changes to the iPhone's home screen and the ability to unlock and start your car using your iPhone.
· Apple is also adding a new Translate app for live conversation...
