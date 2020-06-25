Global  

Amazon will rename a Seattle sports stadium 'Climate Pledge Arena' after buying the naming rights (AMZN)

Business Insider Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Amazon will rename a Seattle sports stadium 'Climate Pledge Arena' after buying the naming rights (AMZN)· Amazon has purchased the naming rights to a Seattle sports arena, renaming it "Climate Pledge Arena." 
· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Instagram Thursday that the company chose not to name it Amazon Arena so that the name would serve "as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action."
· Bezos said the...
