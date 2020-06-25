Amazon will rename a Seattle sports stadium 'Climate Pledge Arena' after buying the naming rights (AMZN)
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () · Amazon has purchased the naming rights to a Seattle sports arena, renaming it "Climate Pledge Arena."
· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Instagram Thursday that the company chose not to name it Amazon Arena so that the name would serve "as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action."
· Bezos said the...
Amazon.com said on Tuesday it will launch a $2 billion venture capital fund that will focus on technology investments to reduce the impact of climate change and support sustainable development. Fred Katayama reports.