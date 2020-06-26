Global  

Amazon is discounting select face masks with prices starting at under $10

9to5Toys Friday, 26 June 2020
Amazon is currently offering a selection of disposable and reusable masks with prices starting at under *$10 Prime* *shipped*. Two of our favorites would be either the 3-pack of Levi’s Reusable Reversible Face Masks for *$12* or the Carhartt Force Helmet Liner Mask for *$18.74*. Normally, Levi’s 3-pack goes for $16 and the Carhartt goes for around $25, with both deals being the best available right now. Both of these options provide you with washable, reusable face masks to wear when you go out in public, which is becoming mandatory in many cities and states across the nation. Both options are well-rated. Be sure to swing by Amazon’s landing page to view the other deals with prices from under *$10*.

Video credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Do face masks stop the coronavirus? Health experts weigh in

Do face masks stop the coronavirus? Health experts weigh in 01:44

 How effective are masks and face covernings in curtailing the spread of the coronavirus?

