A new art exhibition exploring the greed of private space travel is inspired by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Contemporary artist Lincoln Townley is famous for his distinctive portraits of Hollywood royalty.

· Townley has just launched his new collection, Universe, which will exhibit in London's Saatchi Gallery in September.

· The galactic-themed collection is inspired by the age of private space travel, which Townley says is... · Contemporary artist Lincoln Townley is famous for his distinctive portraits of Hollywood royalty.· Townley has just launched his new collection, Universe, which will exhibit in London's Saatchi Gallery in September.· The galactic-themed collection is inspired by the age of private space travel, which Townley says is 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: AmazeLab - Published 1 week ago Congress May Allow SpaceX to Send NASA to Jupiter's Moon Europa 01:19 Before the release of a new draft bill from the House Appropriations Committee, Congress made using the Space Launch System, NASA's new megarocket currently under development, a requirement for any of the Europa Clipper mission's funding. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Launch Success! SpaceX Rocket Lifts 2 Americans Into Orbit



A rocket built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company thundered away from earth with two Americans on Saturday, ushering in a new era in commercial space travel. CBS special report (5-30-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 09:44 Published on May 30, 2020

Tweets about this