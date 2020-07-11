A new art exhibition exploring the greed of private space travel is inspired by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () · Contemporary artist Lincoln Townley is famous for his distinctive portraits of Hollywood royalty.
· Townley has just launched his new collection, Universe, which will exhibit in London's Saatchi Gallery in September.
· The galactic-themed collection is inspired by the age of private space travel, which Townley says is...
