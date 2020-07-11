Global  
 

A new art exhibition exploring the greed of private space travel is inspired by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

Business Insider Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
A new art exhibition exploring the greed of private space travel is inspired by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos· Contemporary artist Lincoln Townley is famous for his distinctive portraits of Hollywood royalty.
· Townley has just launched his new collection, Universe, which will exhibit in London's Saatchi Gallery in September.
· The galactic-themed collection is inspired by the age of private space travel, which Townley says is...
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Congress May Allow SpaceX to Send NASA to Jupiter's Moon Europa

Congress May Allow SpaceX to Send NASA to Jupiter's Moon Europa 01:19

 Before the release of a new draft bill from the House Appropriations Committee, Congress made using the Space Launch System, NASA's new megarocket currently under development, a requirement for any of the Europa Clipper mission's funding.

