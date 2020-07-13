Global  
 

Watch Dogs 2 Is Still FREE For PC After Ubisoft Forward Event

Fossbytes Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Recently, Ubisoft organized the online ‘Ubisoft Forward’ event to talk about its upcoming titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, and Hyper Scape. Moreover, the studio gave away Watch Dogs 2 for free to viewers who watched the event through Uplay client. However, if for some reason, you weren’t able to […]

The post Watch Dogs 2 Is Still FREE For PC After Ubisoft Forward Event appeared first on Fossbytes.
Video credit: Engadget AOL - Published
News video: Ubisoft Forward: all the big announcements in 10 minutes

Ubisoft Forward: all the big announcements in 10 minutes 10:00

 With most gaming conferences cancelled this year, Ubisoft held a virtual "Forward" event to showcase their upcoming games. Check out gameplay and new details for Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Brawlhalla, Far Cry 6, Hyper Scape, and more.

Related news from verified sources

How to watch Ubisoft’s Forward game conference

How to watch Ubisoft’s Forward game conference Ubisoft is hosting a digital press conference to show off what would have been its slate of E3 game announcements. The event is called Ubisoft Forward, and...
The Verge

‘Watch Dogs 2’ For PC Is FREE To Download This Weekend

 Ubisoft is hosting its first all-digital conference, Ubisoft Forward, this Sunday on July 12. In the conference, Ubisoft will talk about Assassin’s Creed...
Fossbytes


