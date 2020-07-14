The UK says it will remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027 because of 'game-changer' US sanctions
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () · *The UK will completely remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027, Boris Johnson's government announced on Tuesday.*
· *The UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the decision was due to major sanctions imposed on the Chinese firm by the US government.*
· *The decision will delay the roll-out of 5G across the UK by at...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with China's rising economic and technological clout. Ciara Lee reports
UK set to reconsider Huawei deal The intention to re-evaluate the decision was revealed shortly after the USA imposed sanctions on the company, as it seeks to prevent computer chips based on American..
