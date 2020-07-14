Global  
 

The UK says it will remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027 because of 'game-changer' US sanctions

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The UK says it will remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027 because of 'game-changer' US sanctions· *The UK will completely remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027, Boris Johnson's government announced on Tuesday.*
· *The UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the decision was due to major sanctions imposed on the Chinese firm by the US government.*
· *The decision will delay the roll-out of 5G across the UK by at...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G 01:28

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with China's rising economic and technological clout. Ciara Lee reports

