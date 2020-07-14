The UK says it will remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027 because of 'game-changer' US sanctions Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

· *The UK will completely remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027, Boris Johnson's government announced on Tuesday.*

· *The UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the decision was due to major sanctions imposed on the Chinese firm by the US government.*

· *The decision will delay the roll-out of 5G across the UK by at...


