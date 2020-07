UK officials reportedly told Huawei its 5G ban could be revisited if Trump loses the 2020 election Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

· On July 14, the UK announced that from next year it will be illegal for telecoms operators to buy 5G equipment from Huawei. Operators must remove all existing Huawei 5G kit by 2027.

· The Observer reports that, in the days before the announcement, government officials briefed Huawei that the motivations behind the decision... · On July 14, the UK announced that from next year it will be illegal for telecoms operators to buy 5G equipment from Huawei. Operators must remove all existing Huawei 5G kit by 2027.· The Observer reports that, in the days before the announcement, government officials briefed Huawei that the motivations behind the decision 👓 View full article