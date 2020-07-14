WhatsApp is down right now Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



WhatsApp is currently down for its 2 billion users. Service issues started at around 4PM ET and are preventing WhatsApp users from sending or receiving messages on the service. The WhatsApp application will still open, but a connecting loop will be displayed while the service is experiencing issues. If you’re trying to send messages to friends and family, once WhatsApp is back online the messages will be automatically queued and sent to recipients.



Facebook-owned WhatsApp rarely experiences service outages, and this is the first major outage for more than a year. WhatsApp went down alongside Instagram and Facebook last year for around two hours, before service was restored.



Facebook revealed earlier this year that WhatsApp now has 2... Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The VergeWhatsApp is currently down for its 2 billion users. Service issues started at around 4PM ET and are preventing WhatsApp users from sending or receiving messages on the service. The WhatsApp application will still open, but a connecting loop will be displayed while the service is experiencing issues. If you’re trying to send messages to friends and family, once WhatsApp is back online the messages will be automatically queued and sent to recipients.Facebook-owned WhatsApp rarely experiences service outages, and this is the first major outage for more than a year. WhatsApp went down alongside Instagram and Facebook last year for around two hours, before service was restored.Facebook revealed earlier this year that WhatsApp now has 2... 👓 View full article

