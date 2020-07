Astronauts Might Live in an ‘RV for the Moon’ During Lunar Missions



A NASA spokesperson says the agency may team up with JAXA on a mobile lunar habitat that Japan’s space agency is already working on, and is a lot like RVs here on Earth. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:08 Published 1 day ago

Comet NEOWISE: How to watch from India as space object dazzles in night sky



Comet C/2020 F3, or simply NEOWISE, is passing within visible distance of Earth and here's how you can watch the celestial object from India. The comet with a beautiful long tail, was spotted by NASA's.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:22 Published 2 days ago