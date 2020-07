How to add text-to-speech voices to Windows 10 so that text can be read in the tone or language of your choice Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· *You can add text-to-speech voices to Windows 10 through your PC's Settings app.*

· *Once you've added a text-to-speech voice to Windows, you can use it in programs like Microsoft Word, OneNote, and Edge.*

