This founder shares how her AI-powered skin care startup made it to Shark Tank, and how she personalized her pitch for Mark Cuban and the other 'sharks'
Friday, 17 July 2020 () · *Ming Zhao is CEO and cofounder of PROVEN, which uses AI to develop personalized skin care products. *
· *The San Francisco startup was in the spotlight recently after it was featured on Shark Tank, the popular business reality TV show, starring investor Mark Cuban.*
· *The 'sharks' on the show ultimately didn't invest,...