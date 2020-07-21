Global  
 

Lacoste Summer Sale offers up to 50% off popular polos, t-shirts, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 21 July 2020
The Lacoste Summer Sale takes* up to 50% off* select styles of polos, t-shirts, pants, sneakers, dresses, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the V-Neck Pima Cotton T-Shirt that’s available in several color options. This t-shirt is versatile to wear with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike and it’s priced at just *$34*. To compare, it was originally priced at $50. Plus, it has a contrasting logo that’s fashionable and this style is breathable for summer. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Banana Republic’s Summer Sale that’s offering *up to 75% off* original prices.

