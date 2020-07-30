Global  
 

Carhartt’s Summer Clearance Sale takes up to 50% off t-shirts, shorts, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Carhartt’s Summer Clearance Sale offers *up to 50% off* select styles of t-shirts, workwear, jackets, vests, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Workwear Pocket T-Shirt that’s currently marked down from* $13* and originally was priced at $20. This t-shirt is great for everyday wear and comes in an array of color options. Its stretch material is nice for summer activities and it also has a lightweight fabric for summer wear. It was also designed for comfort with a tagless label and a jersey knit material. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Carhartt or you can shop the entire sale here.

The post Carhartt’s Summer Clearance Sale takes up to 50% off t-shirts, shorts, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
