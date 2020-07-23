|
The CEO of Lucid Motors reveals the important lesson his former boss Elon Musk taught him about leadership
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
· Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson worked for Tesla CEO Elon Musk from 2009 to 2012.
· Rawlinson said the biggest lesson he learned from Musk is the importance of relentless optimism.
· "Sometimes you have to put all your chips in," Rawlinson said.
· Are you a current or former Lucid employee? Do you have an opinion about...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this