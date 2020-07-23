The CEO of Lucid Motors reveals the important lesson his former boss Elon Musk taught him about leadership Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

· Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson worked for Tesla CEO Elon Musk from 2009 to 2012.

· Rawlinson said the biggest lesson he learned from Musk is the importance of relentless optimism.

· "Sometimes you have to put all your chips in," Rawlinson said.

· Are you a current or former Lucid employee? Do you have an opinion about... · Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson worked for Tesla CEO Elon Musk from 2009 to 2012.· Rawlinson said the biggest lesson he learned from Musk is the importance of relentless optimism.· "Sometimes you have to put all your chips in," Rawlinson said.· Are you a current or former Lucid employee? Do you have an opinion about 👓 View full article

