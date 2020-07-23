Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Upgrade AirPods with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case: $65 at Amazon (Reg. $79)

9to5Toys Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods for *$64.99 shipped*. That’s nearly 20% off official pricing and is within $4 of the best 2020 offer we have tracked. If you’ve begun to adopt wireless charging, now is a prime opportunity to upgrade your AirPods. This add-on accessory is compatible with both first- and second-generation AirPods, allowing you to upgrade or replenish a case thats performance has diminished over time. It can be used with a Qi-compatible charging mat or Lightning connector, ensuring you’re ready in either scenario. more…

The post Upgrade AirPods with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case: $65 at Amazon (Reg. $79) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boyfriend Pranks Girlfriend by Pretending to Throw her Wireless Earphones [Video]

Boyfriend Pranks Girlfriend by Pretending to Throw her Wireless Earphones

This guy pulled a perfect prank to scare his girlfriend. He cut his old earphones from the tip of the wire so that they look wireless and put them in her wireless earphone's case. He then threw them..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:32Published
Ukrainian YouTuber shows off cool AirPods customization [Video]

Ukrainian YouTuber shows off cool AirPods customization

A Ukrainian YouTuber shows off cool AirPods customization in this video from Tuesday (July 7). Using various techniques, he ends up with a Spongebob inspired case.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:44Published
Apple to Extend AirPod Lifespan With Charging Feature [Video]

Apple to Extend AirPod Lifespan With Charging Feature

Apple introduces a battery life preservation feature for its AirPods. The feature will stop the device from charging just before it's full in order to avoid overcharging

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Haul AirPods anywhere with Twelve South’s AirSnap Twill, now $16 (Reg. $25)

 Amazon is offering the Twelve South AirSnap Twill for *$16.01 shipped*. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have...
9to5Toys

Style your AirPods Pro like a classic Macintosh with elago’s AW3 Case at $11

 elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its AW3 AirPods Pro Case for *$10.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down...
9to5Toys

This affordable rugged AirPods Pro case comes in various colors for $3

 Satlitog Official (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Rugged AirPods Pro Case in a number of colors for *$2.95 Prime shipped* when promo code...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

sectest9

Security Testing RT @NcsVentures: | Upgrade AirPods with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case: $65 at Amazon (Reg. $79) | #iphone | #ios#mobilesecurity https:/… 28 minutes ago

NcsVentures

National Cyber Security | Upgrade AirPods with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case: $65 at Amazon (Reg. $79) | #iphone | #ios#mobilesecurity https://t.co/afQcKxC0qe 29 minutes ago

anith

Anith Gopal Upgrade AirPods with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case: $65 at Amazon (Reg. $79) https://t.co/4ugyGJmTRR 1 hour ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Upgrade AirPods with Apple's Wireless Charging Case: $65 at Amazon (Reg. $79) https://t.co/zcd53ZeAxD by @SimonWalshIM 1 hour ago

newslanes

Newslanes Samsung's Galaxy Buds could finally match Apple's AirPods with this vital upgrade https://t.co/Ft4uSk27mz 2 days ago

ratemytopics

Dawn Hargrove Samsung’s Galaxy Buds could finally match Apple’s AirPods with this vital upgrade https://t.co/orGFjWiSBU 2 days ago

Wrighter

Wrighter Samsung's Galaxy Buds could finally match Apple's AirPods with this vital upgrade - Daily Express… https://t.co/Mw9bBZnhUj 2 days ago

applefinally

 Finally "Samsung's Galaxy Buds could finally match Apple's AirPods with this vital upgrade - Daily Express" https://t.co/O8QqhAjDvm 2 days ago