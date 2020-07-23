Upgrade AirPods with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case: $65 at Amazon (Reg. $79) Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon is offering the Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods for *$64.99 shipped*. That’s nearly 20% off official pricing and is within $4 of the best 2020 offer we have tracked. If you’ve begun to adopt wireless charging, now is a prime opportunity to upgrade your AirPods. This add-on accessory is compatible with both first- and second-generation AirPods, allowing you to upgrade or replenish a case thats performance has diminished over time. It can be used with a Qi-compatible charging mat or Lightning connector, ensuring you’re ready in either scenario. more…



