Qualtrics is going public less than 2 years after SAP bought the Utah-based cloud software company for $8 billion (SAP) Sunday, 26 July 2020

· *SAP has announced that Qualtrics, the subsidiary it purchased for $8 billion in 2018, will be going public.*

· *The company said that SAP's board has already approved the deal, and that it plans to maintain its majority stake in the company even after the IPO.*

