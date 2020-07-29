Mark Zuckerberg kicked off his testimony during the big tech antitrust hearing by suggesting Apple, Amazon, Google, and TikTok may be bigger threats than Facebook (FB) Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pointed to the success of rivals like Apple, Google, and TikTok as evidence that there's plenty of competition in the tech industry.

