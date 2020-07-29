Mark Zuckerberg kicked off his testimony during the big tech antitrust hearing by suggesting Apple, Amazon, Google, and TikTok may be bigger threats than Facebook (FB)
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () · Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pointed to the success of rivals like Apple, Google, and TikTok as evidence that there's plenty of competition in the tech industry.
· Zuckerberg referenced Apple's iMessage, Google's YouTube, and the popular video app TikTok in his opening remarks, pointing to their size and dominance in various...
A historic antitrust hearing is happening today on Capitol Hill. The CEO's of the worlds biggest tech companies will be grilled by lawmakers over whether the size of their companies stifles competition.
Photo illustration by William Joel / Photos: Getty Images
