Mark Zuckerberg kicked off his testimony during the big tech antitrust hearing by suggesting Apple, Amazon, Google, and TikTok may be bigger threats than Facebook (FB)

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pointed to the success of rivals like Apple, Google, and TikTok as evidence that there's plenty of competition in the tech industry.
· Zuckerberg referenced Apple's iMessage, Google's YouTube, and the popular video app TikTok in his opening remarks, pointing to their size and dominance in various...
· Zuckerberg referenced Apple's iMessage, Google's YouTube, and the popular video app TikTok in his opening remarks, pointing to their size and dominance in various...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: Big tech antitrust hearing

Big tech antitrust hearing 00:48

 A historic antitrust hearing is happening today on Capitol Hill. The CEO's of the worlds biggest tech companies will be grilled by lawmakers over whether the size of their companies stifles competition.

In his opening remarks during a much-anticipated congressional hearing featuring the CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms, Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday defended his company

U.S. Representative David Cicilline during his opening statement of chief tech executives testifying before the U.S. House of Representatives said that they had observed "competition problems."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spars with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler over the allegedly anti-competitive purchase of Instagram during an antitrust hearing on Capitol Hill.

 Big Tech is going to Congress. Well, virtually at least. Apple's Tim Cook, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, and Google's Sundar...
Ahead of the antitrust hearing that's due to take place later today, the opening statements from
 Big Tech CEOs' lives just got a lot less stressful. The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced Friday that it would postpone its virtual hearing on Big Tech...
