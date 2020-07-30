|
Europe wants to investigate Google's $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit, hot off CEO Sundar Pichai's congressional grilling
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
· Google will face a full EU inquisition over its floated $2.1 billion purchase of fitness wearables maker Fitbit, Reuters reports.
· Regulators in Europe worry that Google will use its acquisition to hoover up even more personal data on users and use it to inform targeted ads.
· Google has denied this is the case.
· The...
