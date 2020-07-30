Europe wants to investigate Google's $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit, hot off CEO Sundar Pichai's congressional grilling Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

· Google will face a full EU inquisition over its floated $2.1 billion purchase of fitness wearables maker Fitbit, Reuters reports.· Regulators in Europe worry that Google will use its acquisition to hoover up even more personal data on users and use it to inform targeted ads.· Google has denied this is the case.


