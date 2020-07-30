Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europe wants to investigate Google's $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit, hot off CEO Sundar Pichai's congressional grilling

Business Insider Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Europe wants to investigate Google's $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit, hot off CEO Sundar Pichai's congressional grilling· Google will face a full EU inquisition over its floated $2.1 billion purchase of fitness wearables maker Fitbit, Reuters reports.
· Regulators in Europe worry that Google will use its acquisition to hoover up even more personal data on users and use it to inform targeted ads.
· Google has denied this is the case.
· The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
News video: Watch Live! Tech CEOs Testify Before The House Judiciary Committee | Digital Trends Live 7.29.20

Watch Live! Tech CEOs Testify Before The House Judiciary Committee | Digital Trends Live 7.29.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: We break down the upcoming House Judiciary Committee hearing where big tech CEOs from Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook will be testifying. Andy Boxall will also be previewing Samsung Unpacked, which will take place next Wednesday. In the news: Twitter bans links to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals [Video]

U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals

Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market power from Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday in a much-anticipated congressional hearing that put four of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:19Published
CEOs Of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google Face Tough Questions In House Judiciary Antitrust Probe [Video]

CEOs Of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google Face Tough Questions In House Judiciary Antitrust Probe

Four CEOs of the biggest and most influential tech companies took the hot seat Wednesday, testifying to lawmakers during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust issues. Len Ramirez reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:55Published
Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook [Video]

Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook told a congressional hearing featuring the CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms, "I am here today because scrutiny is reasonable and appropriate. We approach this process..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this