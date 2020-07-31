Twitter has shut down former KKK leader David Duke's account Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

· The Twitter account of David Duke, former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, has been permanently suspended..

· A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider the suspension was for "for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct," and was in line with recently updated policy on tweeting "harmful links."

