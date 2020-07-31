Twitter Permanently Bans Former KKK Leader David Duke Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Watch VideoTwitter has permanently banned former KKK leader David Duke.



The company said on Friday Duke had repeatedly violated its rules forbidding hate speech. Twitter's hateful conduct policy bans promoting violence against or inciting fear about others based on a wide range of demographic categories.



