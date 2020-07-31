Global  
 

Twitter Permanently Bans Former KKK Leader David Duke

Newsy Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Twitter Permanently Bans Former KKK Leader David DukeWatch VideoTwitter has permanently banned former KKK leader David Duke.

The company said on Friday Duke had repeatedly violated its rules forbidding hate speech. Twitter's hateful conduct policy bans promoting violence against or inciting fear about others based on a wide range of demographic categories.

Twitter said...
 CNN Business reports that Twitter permanently banned David Duke's account on Thursday night. The former Ku Klux Klan leader's ban comes after multiple violations of the company's hateful conduct policy. Twitter forbids accounts that "promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other...

Twitter has shut down former KKK leader David Duke's account

Twitter has shut down former KKK leader David Duke's account · The Twitter account of David Duke, former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, has been permanently suspended.. · A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider the...
David Duke: Former KKK grand wizard and white supremacist has Twitter account suspended

 Notorious agitator had recently propagated assorted coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories
Independent


