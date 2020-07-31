Apple stock surges to new all-time high following strong earnings Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Apple impressed investors last night with strong quarterly earnings, reporting its best June quarter ever, despite the global economic uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt daily life worldwide.



AAPL stock opened today at ~$409, a new all-time high for the company, and up 6.5% from market close yesterday. Apple made headlines in August 2018 for becoming the first public company to hit $1 trillion market cap, and it is now well on its way to becoming the first public company to cross the $2 billion mark.



more…



The post Apple stock surges to new all-time high following strong earnings appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

