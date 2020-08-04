The EU is launching a full-blown antitrust investigation into Google's Fitbit acquisition (GOOG, GOOGL, FIT) Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· The EU has officially opened an investigation into Google's acquisition of Fitbit.

· Google announced it planned to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion in November, but the deal has yet to get regulatory approval.

· The EU has officially opened an investigation into Google's acquisition of Fitbit.· Google announced it planned to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion in November, but the deal has yet to get regulatory approval.· The EU investigation will focus on whether the acquisition would give Google an unfair advantage over competitors by


