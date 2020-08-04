The EU is launching a full-blown antitrust investigation into Google's Fitbit acquisition (GOOG, GOOGL, FIT)
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () · The EU has officially opened an investigation into Google's acquisition of Fitbit.
· Google announced it planned to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion in November, but the deal has yet to get regulatory approval.
· The EU investigation will focus on whether the acquisition would give Google an unfair advantage over competitors by...
Twenty advocacy groups from the United States, Europe, Latin America and elsewhere signed a statement on Wednesday, urging regulators to be wary of Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker company..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
Tweets about this
Jetplane10 RT @businessinsider: The EU is launching a full-blown antitrust investigation into Google's Fitbit acquisition https://t.co/ExQNySlESG 7 minutes ago
Politics and Opinions The EU is launching a full-blown antitrust investigation into Googles Fitbit acquisition GOOG GOOGL FIT… https://t.co/uOj3tdjRb1 16 minutes ago
Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - The EU is launching a full-blown antitrust investigation into Google's Fitbit acquisition (GOOG,… https://t.co/4DRxQwE0lw 54 minutes ago
Business Insider The EU is launching a full-blown antitrust investigation into Google's Fitbit acquisition https://t.co/ExQNySlESG 59 minutes ago