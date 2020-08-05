Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX's Mars test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched a prototype of its Mars rocketship hundreds of feet into the air, then landed it upright in a successful test flight.

The flight lasted barely 45 seconds and reached just 500 feet (150 meters) Tuesday night at the southeastern tip of Texas near Brownsville, but was an important first for SpaceX’s Starship. Some earlier tests ended in explosions on the pad.

“Mars is looking real,” SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk tweeted after the short hop. “Progress is accelerating.”

Musk said several more short hops are planned before a test version of Starship aims for a high altitude. The latest test model is relatively plain: It stands a full-scale 100 feet (30 meters) tall and resembles a steel silo — or stretched-out can — with a cap on top.

The private company plans to launch reusable Starships atop still-in-the-works rockets, carrying cargo or crew not only to low-Earth orbit but also the moon and Musk's most desirable destination, Mars. The entire stack will stretch nearly 400 feet (120 meters).

On Sunday, SpaceX safely returned two NASA astronauts from the International Space Station following a two-month test flight. Their Dragon capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the Pensacola, Florida, coast.

SpaceX is now the only private company to fly people to and from orbit.

“We're going to go to the moon. We're going to have a base on the moon. We're going to send people to Mars and make life multi-planetary," Musk said following splashdown. "This day heralds a new age of space exploration. That's what it's all about.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

See How NASA's Mars Helicopter Will Detach from Perseverance’s Belly [Video]

See How NASA's Mars Helicopter Will Detach from Perseverance’s Belly

Launching this summer, NASA’s Perseverance rover will carry the Ingenuity Helicopter 314 million miles to Mars, but the helicopter is on its own for the last five inches. Watch as NASA tests the Mars..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published
SpaceX is Making Changes to Starship So it Can Safely Land on the Moon [Video]

SpaceX is Making Changes to Starship So it Can Safely Land on the Moon

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says they’re working on changes to their Starship rocket so it can be better suited for lunar missions.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX completes test flight of Mars rocket prototype

 The latest prototype reached an undetermined altitude before descending to land in a cloud of dust, demonstrating good trajectory control.
Khaleej Times


Tweets about this

ZaqsTech

ZAQS Tech News In successful test, SpaceX's Mars rocket prototype flies 45 seconds, lands upright https://t.co/Q8WtvxOTTy 1 minute ago

IsmailRaygal

Ismail Raygal RT @DailyMail: 'Mars is looking real': SpaceX completes first test flight of Starship rocket https://t.co/e2IgRCLhVH 2 minutes ago

GWichos

George Vichos RT @globeandmail: SpaceX’s Mars rocket prototype makes first successful test flight https://t.co/zB3t8YsTXb 3 minutes ago

DailyMail

Daily Mail US 'Mars is looking real': SpaceX completes first test flight of Starship rocket https://t.co/e2IgRCLhVH 5 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) SpaceX’s Mars test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright https://t.co/jCgGBQ17eZ #Astronomy #Business… https://t.co/Pz1clUQj7u 10 minutes ago

editionmv

The Edition SpaceX completes test flight of Mars rocket prototype https://t.co/vS7ll0Kfdl 12 minutes ago

jeffrocks59

[email protected] RT @MattHookNY: SpaceX LIFTOFF and LANDING! SpaceX’s Starship prototype rocket SN5 performs a short test flight. This is the next generati… 14 minutes ago

anyacrownm

Anya Crown "SpaceX's Mars Test Rocket Makes 1st Flight, Landing Upright" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ZnigBWhkGM 15 minutes ago