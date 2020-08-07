Global  
 

Bill Gates thinks the COVID-19 pandemic won't be over until the end of 2021, even for the world's richest countries

Friday, 7 August 2020
Bill Gates thinks the COVID-19 pandemic won't be over until the end of 2021, even for the world's richest countries· Bill Gates, the tech billionaire philanthropist who is helping to fund vaccine research for a number of deadly illnesses including COVID-19, is feeling optimistic about COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. 
· Thanks to this work, he thinks the pandemic should be under control by the end of 2021 for the world's richest nations...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine

Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine 02:44

 From China allowing Indians to return to another Uttar Pradesh minister reportedly testing positive - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 150 Indians including diplomats' kin, bank staff, etc will return to China on August 6. Beijing hadn't allowed Indians into China on a...

Related news from verified sources

Gates commits $150M to make $3 COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable nations

Gates commits $150M to make $3 COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable nations The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $150 million towards manufacturing 100 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines specifically for low-...



