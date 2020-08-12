One of the first successful Russian-backed misinformation efforts of the 2020 election tricked Donald Trump Jr. and Ted Cruz into helping spread false claims about Portland protesters (TWTR) Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

· Prominent conservatives including Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Ted Cruz retweeted misleading claims and footage attempting to depict Portland protesters as having burned a "stack of Bibles."

· But the narrative was originally set in motion by Russian-backed media outlet Ruptly, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

