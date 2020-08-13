Why the Microsoft Surface Duo already worries me as an Android user
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () The Microsoft Surface Duo is a smartphone I haven’t tested yet—but based on what I do know, it already has me worried. It’s somewhat like the new crop of foldable phones in that it can fold and flip, and it runs Android 10 just like the Galaxy Fold. It also demands a sky-high price like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip.
Microsoft’s Surface Duo is making rounds in the news following its recent launch. The dual-screen device is trying to make its name as a productivity-focused... Fossbytes Also reported by •The Verge •betanews