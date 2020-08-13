More than 70 people entered a bidding war to buy an abandoned Cold War-era missile silo complex in North Dakota — take a look at the property Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )





· A decommissioned Cold War missile silo in North Dakota was up for auction on Tuesday.

· The site has 14 launch sites for Sprint missiles, which were designed as the last line of defense against Soviet weapons.

· Despite 70 bidders, the price only reached $52,500, which the seller rejected.

