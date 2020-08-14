Apple made $360 million from 'Fortnite,' the online game that it's now battling over App Store commissions (AAPL)
Friday, 14 August 2020 () · Apple has made roughly $360 million in revenue over the last three years from "Fortnite," the online game now fighting Apple over its App Store fees.
· Epic Games, the maker of "Fortnite," sued Apple on Thursday over its 30% commission on all in-app purchases through the App Store. Earlier this week, Apple removed "Fortnite"...
Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal lawsuits challenging the two companies' rules. Gloria Tso reports.