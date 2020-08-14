Global  
 

Apple made $360 million from 'Fortnite,' the online game that it's now battling over App Store commissions (AAPL)

Business Insider Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Apple made $360 million from 'Fortnite,' the online game that it's now battling over App Store commissions (AAPL)· Apple has made roughly $360 million in revenue over the last three years from "Fortnite," the online game now fighting Apple over its App Store fees.
· Epic Games, the maker of "Fortnite," sued Apple on Thursday over its 30% commission on all in-app purchases through the App Store. Earlier this week, Apple removed "Fortnite"...
0
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Apple and Google boot

Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores 01:42

 Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal lawsuits challenging the two companies' rules. Gloria Tso reports.

