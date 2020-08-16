This week’s top stories: Epic Games vs Apple, iOS 13.6.1 released, ‘Apple One’ bundle, more
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () *In this week’s top stories: *Apple vs Epic Games, iOS 13.6.1 released with important bug fixes, a report details Apple’s plans for a Services bundle, watchOS 7 public beta commences, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal lawsuits challenging the two companies' rules. Gloria Tso reports.