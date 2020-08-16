Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This week’s top stories: Epic Games vs Apple, iOS 13.6.1 released, ‘Apple One’ bundle, more

9to5Mac Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
*In this week’s top stories: *Apple vs Epic Games, iOS 13.6.1 released with important bug fixes, a report details Apple’s plans for a Services bundle, watchOS 7 public beta commences, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Read more
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Apple and Google boot

Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores 01:42

 Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal lawsuits challenging the two companies' rules. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bird is the Word (August 2020) | FailArmy [Video]

Bird is the Word (August 2020) | FailArmy

It's time for The Fails of the Week! This week we have one truly angry bird, an exploding golf ball, and more!

Credit: FailArmy     Duration: 06:03Published
Wild Boar Swims out of The Sea And Gets Slapped With a Spade! [Video]

Wild Boar Swims out of The Sea And Gets Slapped With a Spade!

SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN, SCHÖNHAGEN, GERMANY — Sun-soakers in northern Germany were left scratching their heads after a wild boar swam inshore from the Baltic Sea. Video of the bizarre incident was..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:55Published
500Ib 'Erotic Eater' Eats 10k Calories Per Day [Video]

500Ib 'Erotic Eater' Eats 10k Calories Per Day

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA — Could you stomach eating 10 thousand calories a day? Gainer Bull, the 500lb erotic weight gainer sure can! Eating to entertain, 44-year-old Bryan from Palm Beach, Florida aka..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Top Stories: Epic Games vs. Apple, iPhone 12 Rumors, 'Apple One' Bundles

 The biggest story of this week was the blow-up between Apple and Epic Games, with Google also getting involved in the dispute. In brief, Epic remotely updated...
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this

DigitalTectonic

Digital Tectonics RT @9to5mac: This week's top stories: Epic Games vs Apple, iOS 13.6.1 released, 'Apple One' bundle, more https://t.co/BUCfh6ZZQQ by @Chance… 14 minutes ago

electrogeek

ElectroGeek This week’s top stories: Epic Games vs Apple, iOS 13.6.1 released, ‘Apple One’ bundle, more https://t.co/XtlqAc5vyJ 27 minutes ago

WhatDigital

What Digital This week's top stories: Epic Games vs Apple, iOS 13.6.1 released, 'Apple One' bundle, more - 9to5Ma... (https://t.co/oKbgXFV1BX) 43 minutes ago

iphonefirmware

iPhoneFirmware.com https://t.co/v9iTrfetTz This week's top stories: Epic Games vs Apple, iOS 13.6.1 released, 'Apple One' bundle, more… https://t.co/NL1RWMWF7f 47 minutes ago

CoreMaC1

CoreMac Solutions This week’s top stories: Epic Games vs Apple, iOS 13.6.1 released, ‘Apple One’ bundle, more https://t.co/LFD9UZsWZC https://t.co/LaeY06wf9Z 52 minutes ago

9to5mac

9to5Mac.com This week's top stories: Epic Games vs Apple, iOS 13.6.1 released, 'Apple One' bundle, more https://t.co/BUCfh6ZZQQ by @ChanceHMiller 55 minutes ago

Ambidexedrine

Artemis Foul, Expert RT @StellarCGaming: This week, we do a deep dive of @SuperMGames and their epic, "The Dark Stories Anthology: Man of Medan". Also gags abou… 17 hours ago

StellarCGaming

Stellar Continuum Gaming This week, we do a deep dive of @SuperMGames and their epic, "The Dark Stories Anthology: Man of Medan". Also gags… https://t.co/USWtfwS9gp 17 hours ago